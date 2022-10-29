Bentley Bentayga EWB production commences in Crewe

- The Bentley Bentayga EWB was unveiled in May this year

- This variant gets an extra 180mm of wheelbase over the standard car

British luxury marquee Bentley has begun production of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) at the company’s factory in Crewe. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) increases the Bentley range to five models.

Following its debut in May this year, the Bentley Bentayga EWB accounts for approximately 40 per cent of the total orders for the SUV. At the same time, the carmaker has received the Type Approval certificate, which enables them to reveal the power output of the model.

Powering the Bentley Bentayga EWB is a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that develops 542bhp and 770 Nm of torque. These figures enable the SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds to a top speed of 290kmph.

Coming to the party trick, Bentley Bentayga EWB gets 180mm more in terms of wheelbase over the standard iteration. This also includes changes to the underfloor, side panels, and roof. At the same time, the company has introduced what it claims to be the world’s first auto climate and advanced postural adjustment rear seat.

The Bentley Bentayga EWB is available with three seating configurations, including a standard, all-new 4+1 layout with the occasional middle seat, alongside the four and five-seat versions. These seats are equipped with 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation, and five massage programs.

The optional airline seat specification in the new Bentley Bentayga EWB gets backrests that recline to 40 degrees, thus making it easier to sleep. Other key features include additional cushion and backrest bolster adjustment as well as heated rear door and centre armrests. Chassis and powertrain refinements include the electronic all-wheel steering and Bentley dynamic ride function, which are now standard in this variant.