CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Bentley Bentayga EWB production commences in Crewe

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    85 Views
    Bentley Bentayga EWB production commences in Crewe

    - The Bentley Bentayga EWB was unveiled in May this year

    - This variant gets an extra 180mm of wheelbase over the standard car

    British luxury marquee Bentley has begun production of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) at the company’s factory in Crewe. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) increases the Bentley range to five models.

    Bentley Bentayga Front View

    Following its debut in May this year, the Bentley Bentayga EWB accounts for approximately 40 per cent of the total orders for the SUV. At the same time, the carmaker has received the Type Approval certificate, which enables them to reveal the power output of the model.

    Powering the Bentley Bentayga EWB is a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that develops 542bhp and 770 Nm of torque. These figures enable the SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds to a top speed of 290kmph.

    Bentley Bentayga Second Row Seats

    Coming to the party trick, Bentley Bentayga EWB gets 180mm more in terms of wheelbase over the standard iteration. This also includes changes to the underfloor, side panels, and roof. At the same time, the company has introduced what it claims to be the world’s first auto climate and advanced postural adjustment rear seat.     

    The Bentley Bentayga EWB is available with three seating configurations, including a standard, all-new 4+1 layout with the occasional middle seat, alongside the four and five-seat versions. These seats are equipped with 16-way adjustment, heating, ventilation, and five massage programs.

    Bentley Bentayga Right Front Three Quarter

    The optional airline seat specification in the new Bentley Bentayga EWB gets backrests that recline to 40 degrees, thus making it easier to sleep. Other key features include additional cushion and backrest bolster adjustment as well as heated rear door and centre armrests. Chassis and powertrain refinements include the electronic all-wheel steering and Bentley dynamic ride function, which are now standard in this variant.

    Bentley Bentayga Image
    Bentley Bentayga
    ₹ 4.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound Hyundai i20 facelift begins testing on international soil

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Bentley Bentayga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Bentley Bentayga Right Front Three Quarter
    • Bentley Bentayga Right Front Three Quarter
    • Bentley Bentayga Right Side View
    • Bentley Bentayga Right Rear Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121045 Views
    804 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bentley-cars
    • other brands
    Bentley Bentayga

    Bentley Bentayga

    ₹ 4.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Bentley-Cars

    Bentley Bentayga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 4.72 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121045 Views
    804 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Bentley Bentayga EWB production commences in Crewe