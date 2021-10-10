Bentley Bentayga Black Edition coming soon; spied testing

- The Bentley Bentayga Black Edition will receive a blacked-out treatment for exterior trims

- The model is likely to be powered by the Bentayga Speed’s 626bhp, 6.0-litre W12 engine

Bentley is working on a Black Edition for the Bentayga SUV, evident from a new set of spy shots that have made their way to the web. As the name suggests, the Bentayga Black Edition will feature numerous blacked-out parts that get a chrome finish in the current spec models.

As seen in the images here, the Bentley Bentayga Black Edition, which is likely to be based on the Bentayga Speed variant, is expected to get the blacked-out treatment on various elements such as the window frames, grille, grille surrounds, ORVMs, and a tint for the headlamps and tail lights. Also on offer could be a new set of wheels.

Details regarding the interior of the new Bentley Bentayga Black Edition remain unknown at the moment, although the model could carry over the black-out treatment on the inside too, apart from new upholstery options and trims. Under the hood, the model is likely to be powered by the 6.0-litre, twin-turbo, W12 engine that produces 626bhp and 900Nm of torque in its current state of tune.