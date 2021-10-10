CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki S-Assist - All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki S-Assist - All you need to know

    What is it?

    Maruti Suzuki recently introduced its S-Assist application for the benefit of its customers. It's an AI-based 24x7 virtual car assistant exclusively for Nexa customers. It has been developed by Xane, under the Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) initiative.

    Provisions

    Now, this app is equipped with multimedia content like many DIY videos and digital literature for instant access. It also provides workshop assistance with details of over 4,120 Maruti Suzuki workshops across India. Then, it comes with a digital copy of the owner's manual as well.

    Spare part search function

    This S-Assist app also has a separate search function, especially for spare parts. An owner can get information about any car part by just clicking a picture and uploading it on the app.

    Any charges/fees?

    No, this S-Assist app is available free of cost to all its Nexa customers. One can access it through the 'Maruti Suzuki Rewards' mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices.

    
