    Suzuki S-Cross full hybrid launched

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    2,638 Views
    Suzuki S-Cross full hybrid launched

    - 140V hybrid power supply with EV mode now added to S-Cross range alongside existing 48V mild hybrid models. 

    - Two selectable full hybrid drive modes available, Standard and Eco. 

    The Suzuki S-Cross has always been a compact and easy-to-use compact crossover. It was replaced in late 2021 by an all-new model, which claimed to be even more efficient and safer than before. Now, Suzuki has launched the full hybrid version with AGS (Auto Gear Shift) and Mild Hybrid models with manual transmission only. 

    The 1.5-litre (K15C) engine is fitted to both model grades and was initially introduced on the Vitara full hybrid model earlier in 2022. The higher-powered Suzuki Hybrid system consists of a 140V lithium-ion battery and inverter, Motor Generator Unit (known as MGU), a 12V lithium-ion battery, as well as a conventional 12V lead-acid battery to power components requiring lower voltage such as lights, instruments and air conditioning. 

    The full hybrid system has two switchable modes, which are Eco and Standard. One switch enables the driver to change between the two modes depending on conditions and also increases the frequency of EV driving. In Standard mode operation, the MGU more frequently assists the petrol engine to allow more spirited performance. The S-Cross full hybrid is equipped as standard with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) which is basically an automated manual gearbox. 

    A key advantage here is the lower component weight versus a conventional torque converter-type automatic. The transmission also has a manual mode with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Suzuki’s ALLGRIP ‘Select’ system is fitted as standard for the Ultra grade and incorporates four driver-selectable modes, including Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock.   

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Image
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    ₹ 8.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
