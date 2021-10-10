New-gen Honda BR-V unveiled - Now in pictures

The new-generation Honda BR-V has been unveiled in Indonesia, which is one of its key markets. We haven't got any clarity when Honda Car India would launch it in our country, though it seems like an apt version for our market. Let's see all the changes and what all features we can expect if the carmaker brings this version to our shores.

Appearance-wise, it's identical to the concept version, retaining most design elements. But now, it gets full-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs.

Thanks to the massive grille and a chunky chrome bar, its front offers a butch feel to the SUV. Then, the bumper houses round fog lamps and a faux silver-coloured skid plate.

Now, the BR-V's biggest USP is the three-row seating! Yes, that's what made it suitable for the Indian market and the new-gen BR-V will continue to be a three-row offering.

We can also expect many new features like a 4.2-inch TFT screen as a part of the instrument console, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, even Honda's LaneWatch system, and more.