CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition - Top 4 highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,336 Views
    Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition - Top 4 highlights

    Volkswagen India recently launched the Matt Edition variants of the Polo and Vento in India. These cosmetic changes are limited to its exterior without any changes inside or to the powertrain. Here are the top four highlights of these vehicles introduced during this ongoing festive season.

    1. Carbon Steel Grey Matt colour

    Both the hatchback and sedan get an exclusive Carbon Steel Grey Matt paint finish. It is a shade never seen on these vehicles unless, of course, done by someone individually.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    2. Black accents

    And to give this exterior appearance a more contrasting look, the wing mirrors, door handles, and even the spoiler, are coloured back. However, it's an even more contrasting black gloss finish.

    3. Limited to automatic trims

    Both these special editions are powered by the 109bhp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. However, Volkswagen has limited this Matt Edition to just the automatic transmission, which comes mated to a six-speed torque converter.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    4. Only top-spec fully-loaded model

    The limited-edition models are based on the top-spec Polo GT, Vento Highline, and Highline Plus automatic variants. There's no change to the equipment list meaning this special edition will be equipped with all the bells and whistles that the top-of-the-line trims get. Otherwise, it's a norm that a manufacturer skimps on some features in order to offer a special edition at a similar price as that of its corresponding regular variant. Here, it's not that case. So, prospective buyers not only get a fully-loaded car, but a unique one as well.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition - Now in pictures
     Next 
    New-gen Honda BR-V unveiled - Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Polo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1569 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.96 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.26 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.98 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1569 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition - Top 4 highlights