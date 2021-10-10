Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition - Top 4 highlights

Volkswagen India recently launched the Matt Edition variants of the Polo and Vento in India. These cosmetic changes are limited to its exterior without any changes inside or to the powertrain. Here are the top four highlights of these vehicles introduced during this ongoing festive season.

1. Carbon Steel Grey Matt colour

Both the hatchback and sedan get an exclusive Carbon Steel Grey Matt paint finish. It is a shade never seen on these vehicles unless, of course, done by someone individually.

2. Black accents

And to give this exterior appearance a more contrasting look, the wing mirrors, door handles, and even the spoiler, are coloured back. However, it's an even more contrasting black gloss finish.

3. Limited to automatic trims

Both these special editions are powered by the 109bhp 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. However, Volkswagen has limited this Matt Edition to just the automatic transmission, which comes mated to a six-speed torque converter.

4. Only top-spec fully-loaded model

The limited-edition models are based on the top-spec Polo GT, Vento Highline, and Highline Plus automatic variants. There's no change to the equipment list meaning this special edition will be equipped with all the bells and whistles that the top-of-the-line trims get. Otherwise, it's a norm that a manufacturer skimps on some features in order to offer a special edition at a similar price as that of its corresponding regular variant. Here, it's not that case. So, prospective buyers not only get a fully-loaded car, but a unique one as well.