Volkswagen Polo and Vento Matt Edition - Now in pictures

Hot on the heels of the arrival of the Skoda Rapid Matte edition, Volkswagen, too, has launched the Polo and Vento Matt Editions. However, the German carmaker hasn't made many alterations and the changes are limited to its appearance. Still, it’s a good option for prospective buyers to consider this festive season. Here's a picture gallery detailing all the changes.

Both special edition models of the hatchback and the sedan feature only exterior cosmetic updates. These new VW models do not get any changes in the cabin.

So what's different? Well, primarily a Carbon Steel Grey Matt colour gives these cars a distinctive appearance. This colour option was never a part of the standard colour palette earlier.

Besides that, the cars get contrasting black ORVMs and door handles. Even the spoiler at the back is in black. But, do note, instead of a matt finish it gets a high gloss glaze.

The there's VW’s 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 109bhp and 175Nm of peak torque. Both the Polo and Vento are being offered as automatic variants with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

VW hasn't made any changes or additions to the equipment list. And since these special editions are based on the top-spec models, customers get all features from the corresponding variants.

Both the models come with the Volkswagen standard 4EVER Care package. This includes four years standard warranty, four years of roadside assistance (RSA), and even three free services.

The VW Polo Matt edition is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, whereas the Vento Matt edition's price starts at Rs 11.94 lakh (Highline AT), and goes all the way up to Rs 13.34 lakh (Highline Plus AT).