Volkswagen India opens a new service centre in Chennai

- The new facility in Chennai becomes the 16th service centre for the brand in the Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry region

- The service centre hosts 21 bays that can undertake maintenance, general repairs, as well as body and paint work

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has inaugurated a new customer service centre at Arcot road, Chennai. The new facility, spread across an area of 36,980 square feet, will be operated under Sundaram Motors.

Volkswagen has strengthened its presence in the southern market with the inauguration of the new service facility, taking it to 22 sales and 16 service touch points present in the Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry region. The facility houses 21 bays and over 54 service personnel who are trained and equipped in providing preventive maintenance, general repairs, body, and paint services. The brand has a total network of 152 sales and 120 service touch points across 114 cities in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “With the introduction of the new service touch point, we have further strengthened our presence in the Southern market, which is an important region for the brand in India. The new state-of-the-art service facility is designed to ensure qualitative service for customers, a convenient, and hassle-free service experience, and a host of service products that offer peace of mind to our customers in this region.”