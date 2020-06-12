Please Tell Us Your City

Honda Cars India recalls 65,651 cars for possible defect in fuel pump

June 12, 2020, 06:13 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Honda Cars India has recalled multiple models manufactured in 2018 to rectify an issue with the fuel pump

- More than 16,000 units of the City have been recalled        

Honda Cars India has announced a recall that has affected more than 65,000 cars. According to the company, it will voluntarily replace the fuel pump of its 2018 manufactured models. The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting.

According to Honda, 32,498 units of the Amaze, 16,434 units of the City, 7,500 units of the Jazz, 7,057 units of the WR-V, 1,622 units of the BR-V, 360 units of the Brio and 180 units of the CR-V have been recalled in India. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at the brand’s dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 20 June 2020 and the owners will be contacted individually. 

Customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special micro-site which has been created on the company’s website. As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment.

