Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mahindra Thar to be launched in India in the festive season

New Mahindra Thar to be launched in India in the festive season

June 12, 2020, 05:26 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
465 Views
Write a comment
New Mahindra Thar to be launched in India in the festive season

- To be launched in India in September or October 2020

- Will be first from Mahindra post COVID-19 lockdown in the passenger vehicle segment 

The new Mahindra Thar will be the first product from the company to be introduced in the passenger vehicle segment, post the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown period. The SUV has a strong fan following who have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the new-gen Thar. After witnessing numerous test mules in the last few months, the company has finally decided to launch it in the upcoming festive season i.e. September or October 2020.

The new model is expected to be underpinned with an all-new ladder-on-frame platform and is also expected to be larger in dimension as compared to the outgoing model. The SUV will feature a factory built hard top version in addition to the soft top variant. The new Thar is also expected to ride on bigger 18-inch alloys with a five-spoke design. The rear section is expected to get LED taillamps. The spied test mules also featured a large spare wheel mounted on the rear door. 

As for the interior, the new model will get an all-new instrument cluster that features a two-pod dial separated by a digital MID. Previous spy images of the next-gen Mahindra Thar revealed that the model will feature a touchscreen infotainment system, HVAC controls on the centre console, steering wheel mounted controls, front power window buttons sitting next to the handbrake lever and circular HVAC vents. The feature list is also expected to include a beige leather upholstery. The 4x4 transfer case has also been repositioned and now sits to the left of the gear lever, unlike the current gen model where it is positioned to the right side.

Under the hood, next-gen Mahindra Thar will be powered by BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine options paired to a six-speed manual transmission. An automatic option might be offered at the time of launch. 

  • Mahindra
  • new thar
  • Mahindra New Thar
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

2012 Likes
139811 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

3072 Likes
349013 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in