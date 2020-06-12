New Mahindra Thar to be launched in India in the festive season

- To be launched in India in September or October 2020

- Will be first from Mahindra post COVID-19 lockdown in the passenger vehicle segment

The new Mahindra Thar will be the first product from the company to be introduced in the passenger vehicle segment, post the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown period. The SUV has a strong fan following who have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the new-gen Thar. After witnessing numerous test mules in the last few months, the company has finally decided to launch it in the upcoming festive season i.e. September or October 2020.

The new model is expected to be underpinned with an all-new ladder-on-frame platform and is also expected to be larger in dimension as compared to the outgoing model. The SUV will feature a factory built hard top version in addition to the soft top variant. The new Thar is also expected to ride on bigger 18-inch alloys with a five-spoke design. The rear section is expected to get LED taillamps. The spied test mules also featured a large spare wheel mounted on the rear door.

As for the interior, the new model will get an all-new instrument cluster that features a two-pod dial separated by a digital MID. Previous spy images of the next-gen Mahindra Thar revealed that the model will feature a touchscreen infotainment system, HVAC controls on the centre console, steering wheel mounted controls, front power window buttons sitting next to the handbrake lever and circular HVAC vents. The feature list is also expected to include a beige leather upholstery. The 4x4 transfer case has also been repositioned and now sits to the left of the gear lever, unlike the current gen model where it is positioned to the right side.

Under the hood, next-gen Mahindra Thar will be powered by BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engine options paired to a six-speed manual transmission. An automatic option might be offered at the time of launch.