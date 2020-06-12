Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota announces special offers for June 2020

June 12, 2020, 05:04 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
- Finance deals that come with deferred EMI payment for up to 90 days

- Assured buybacks on Yaris and Glanza models

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a few special offers for the month of June 2020. As a special offer, all Toyota BS6 models feature finance deals that come with deferred EMI payment for up to 90 days on all purchase made this month. Additionally, the company has also announced assured buybacks on Yaris and Glanza models.

TKM has also closely worked with its finance partners to offer payment relief plans to aspiring customers. All models now come with a zero down payment option. In addition, buyers can also avail EMI scheme which is as low as Rs. 899 per lac for first 6 months, across Toyota models. 

Speaking on the unique set of offerings, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Our finance schemes are in-line with TKM’s endeavor to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers. As the pressures of uncertainty continue, we want to ease and encourage all car buyers to fulfill the entire family's transportation needs. We hope the finance schemes enable customers to realise their dreams with Toyota’s promise of an assured peace of mind.”  

  • Toyota Yaris
  • Toyota Glanza
