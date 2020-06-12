Honda resumes production in India post suspected cyber attack

- No customer information has been breached

- Honda denies to comment on the damage to its immediate production plans

Honda Motor Company has resumed production of its vehicles in India and the rest of the world after they were hit by a suspected cyber-attack earlier this week.

A company spokesperson told Reuters today that the attack came at a time when Honda factories around the world were reeling back to operations after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Japanese automaker claimed its customer’s personal information was not breached by the attack on its servers, the official declined to comment on the details of the impact to its production plans.

In fact, while some of the plants were up and functional by Wednesday, other units such as call centres and online financial services continued to experience disruptions in their workflow. This is the second attack that has happened on Honda’s global network. The first one called ‘WannaCry’ virus (2017) forced the brand to halt production for one day in Japan.

Honda also disclosed that it would shut operations in some Japanese plants next month to deal with the lack of demand and other component procurement concerns.