Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW X7 M50d introduced in India; priced at Rs 1.63 crore

BMW X7 M50d introduced in India; priced at Rs 1.63 crore

June 12, 2020, 03:31 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
574 Views
Write a comment
BMW X7 M50d introduced in India; priced at Rs 1.63 crore

- BMW X7 M50d is the fourth variant addition in the line-up

- The model is powered by a 395bhp 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine

BMW has discreetly introduced a new variant in the X7 line-up, known as the M50d. The variant, which is priced at Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom), is the fourth variant in the X7 range after the xDrive30d DPE, xDrive30d DPE signature and xDrive40i M Sport.

The new top-end variant of the full-size SUV, the BMW X7 M50d is powered by a 3.0-litre six cylinder diesel engine producing 395bhp and 760Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.4 seconds.

Visual highlights of the BMW X7 M50d variant include aggressive front and rear bumpers, larger air intakes, M-spec alloy wheels, M badging on the front fenders and twin exhaust tips. Inside, the variant comes equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, navigation and gesture control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging and five-zone climate control.

  • BMW
  • BMW X7
  • X7
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW X7 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.17 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.09 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.12 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.03 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.12 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.03 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.04 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

186 Likes
24380 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

310 Likes
36688 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in