BMW X7 M50d introduced in India; priced at Rs 1.63 crore

- BMW X7 M50d is the fourth variant addition in the line-up

- The model is powered by a 395bhp 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine

BMW has discreetly introduced a new variant in the X7 line-up, known as the M50d. The variant, which is priced at Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom), is the fourth variant in the X7 range after the xDrive30d DPE, xDrive30d DPE signature and xDrive40i M Sport.

The new top-end variant of the full-size SUV, the BMW X7 M50d is powered by a 3.0-litre six cylinder diesel engine producing 395bhp and 760Nm of torque. This motor is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.4 seconds.

Visual highlights of the BMW X7 M50d variant include aggressive front and rear bumpers, larger air intakes, M-spec alloy wheels, M badging on the front fenders and twin exhaust tips. Inside, the variant comes equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, navigation and gesture control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, wireless charging and five-zone climate control.