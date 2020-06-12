Please Tell Us Your City

  • BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.61 lakh

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.61 lakh

June 12, 2020, 01:23 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
17580 Views
BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 5.61 lakh

- BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG is available in two variants

- Prices for the BS6 Celerio CNG range have been hiked by Rs 30,000

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the BS6-compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio, with prices starting at Rs 5.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in two variants including VXI and VXI (O), priced at Rs 5.61 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. Prices of the Celerio CNG have been hiked by Rs 30,000 in order to make it comply with the BS6 emission norms.

Apart from the two aforementioned variants, the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG is also offered in the Tour range as the Tour H2 CNG, which is priced at Rs 5.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Celerio CNG, just like all other CNG vehicles from the brand, is equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. The BS6 Celerio CNG returns a fuel efficiency of 30.47 km per kg. 

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Celerio has always struck a chord with our customers or being a perfect car for city driving. The “easy to drive, easy to love” Celerio became increasingly popular among young urban couples, appreciated for its comfortable ride, easy maneuverability and excellent fuel efficiency. Celerio was also the first car to introduce Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology in India, pioneering the two pedal technology. With over five lakh customers choosing Celerio, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 S-CNG variant. Maruti Suzuki is determined to propagate green and sustainable mobility in the country, as a part of our commitment to the Mission Green Million.”

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG:

BS6 Tour H2 CNG: Rs 5.37 lakh

BS6 Celerio VXI CNG: Rs 5.61 lakh

BS6 Celerio VXI (O) CNG: Rs 5.68 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.2 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.41 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 4.81 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.19 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.28 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.16 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.14 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.91 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.98 Lakh onwards

