    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,67,825 passenger vehicles in July 2021

    Jay Shah

    - 1,15,503 units of mini and sub-compact vehicles built

    - A total of 1,70,719 units produced

    Maruti Suzuki has listed out its production figures for the month of July 2021. The largest car manufacturer of India has produced a total of 1,70,719 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles. The numbers show an upward trend as compared to the numbers recorded in previous months. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Front Three Quarter

    The company manufactured 1,15,503 units of mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon RSwiftDzireIgnisBalenoCelerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are almost 52 per cent higher when compared to the records for the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand witnessing a rise in production with 2,311 units manufactured in the last month.

    Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the EecoErtigaXL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. This segment has also observed a positive surge of over 79 per cent on a yearly scale with a manufacturing total of 27,838 units. The total number of passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,67,825 units. 

    Maruti is also making a steady upward growth on the commercial vehicles front. In July 2021, the production was limited to just 2,894 units as against 2,342 Super Carry built in July 2020. Last week, the carmaker announced scaling down of production at its Gujarat plant due to a shortage of semiconductors. The car manufacturer will stop production activities on 7, 14, and 21 August, details of which can be read here.

    Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki also introduced a new Xtra Edition for the Wagon R hatchback and is gearing up to introduce the new-gen Celerio in the coming months and you can know more about it here.

