    MG Hector Shine variant spied; to be launched in India on 12 August, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Hector Shine variant spied; to be launched in India on 12 August, 2021

    - The MG Hector Shine variant will get a single pane sunroof

    - The new variant of the SUV will be launched in the country later this week

    A new set of spy images shared on the web reveal a new variant of the MG Hector. To be known as the Shine variant, the new variant is expected to be positioned between the Super and Smart variants of the Hector.

    Front View

    MG currently offers the Hector in four variants that include Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp. The new Shine variant of the Hector, as seen in the images here, will feature a single pane sunroof, unlike the panoramic sunroof that is offered on higher variants of the SUV. The teaser image hints that the model will also come equipped with a 360-degree camera.

    The MG Hector Shine variant could be offered with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The option of a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain cannot be ruled out at the moment. Stay tuned for updates.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 13.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    MG Motor India to reflash software for BS6 Hector DCT variants; 14,000 units affected

    MG Hector Gallery

