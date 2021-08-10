MG Motor India to reflash software for BS6 Hector DCT variants; 14,000 units affected

- Recent tests revealed variations in the HX-NOx value of the Hector BS6 DCT variant

- The reflash is expected to be completed for all affected vehicles by December 2021

MG Motor India has announced a reflash of software for select variants of the MG Hector. The company revealed that only BS6 compliant versions of the DCT variant are a part of the reflash announced by the manufacturer.

According to Morris Garages India, a recent test revealed that the DCT BS6 variants of the Hector had some variations in the HC-NOx value, which was attributed to a particular software. A solution for the same has now been found, which is said to have been verified by the authorities.

Once a formal approval of the solution is issued, the customers of the affected vehicles will be informed and the model will be reflashed with the updated software. Approximately 14,000 units of the BS6 Hector DCT will be reflashed, and the update is expected to be completed by December 2021.