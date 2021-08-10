Tata Safari XTA+ variant launched at Rs 20.08 lakh

- Offered with a panoramic sunroof

- Affordable by Rs 87,000 than the higher XZA trim

Tata Motors has launched a new automatic variant for the recently launched Safari. The new XTA+ trim is priced at Rs 20.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and is positioned between the base XMA trim and the XZA trim. It is priced Rs 1.29 lakh more than the XT+ manual version. For the extra dough, it packs in a panoramic sunroof and the convenience of a six-speed automatic transmission.

As against the higher XZA variant that is priced at Rs 20.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the new XTA+ is affordable by Rs 87,000. The XTA+ trim gets features such as projector headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, iRA connected car tech, cruise control, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, and a push start/stop button. To know the detailed variant-wise features of the Tata Safari, click here.

On the safety front, the XTA+ variant is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake disc wiping, ESP, hill hold control, reverse parking camera, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. We have driven the Tata Safari Automatic and you can read our first-drive review here.

Under the raised bonnet, the Safari continues with the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The oil burner churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

With the introduction of the new variant, the Tata Safari XTA+ competes against the Signature and Platinum variants of the Hyundai Alcazar. We have compared the automatic versions of both the three-row SUVs can you can read our detailed comparison here.