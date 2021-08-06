Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Xtra Edition introduced

- Based on the VXi variant

- Can be had for an additional price of Rs 22,900

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a special, ‘Xtra Edition’ of its Wagon R hatchback. Based on the mid-spec VXi trim, this limited edition offers a bundle of accessories for an additional cost of Rs 22,900 over the ex-showroom price.

Offered at the dealership level, the Xtra Edition packs in a range of exterior and interior accessories. The cosmetic additions include wheel arch cladding, front and rear bumper protectors, body side moulding, and side skirts. There are also chrome embellishments on offer for the front grille, fog lamps, numberplate, and on the back door. Also included in this pack is an interior styling kit. Besides this, the other add-ons for the cabin are a car charger extender, a trunk organiser, and a tyre inflator.

Other standard features on the VXi trim are tilt steering, dual-tone interiors, rear electrically adjustable ORVMs, parking sensors, dual airbags, and power windows. To read our first-drive review of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, click here.

The Wagon R 1.0-litre Xtra Edition is priced at Rs 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 1.2-litre derivate can be had for Rs 5.71 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mechanically, the Wagon R is powered by two sets of petrol engines. The 1.0-litre petrol puts out 67bhp and 90Nm of torque while the new 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, K12M motor produces 82bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. In the budget hatchback segment, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R competes against the Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago.