Skoda Auto India teases its upcoming mid-size sedan

- To debut by the end of this year

- Will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN architecture

With the Skoda Kushaq launched, Skoda Auto India has begun the activities for its second new model that is planned to be premiered this year. Shifting its focus from the trending SUV segment to the enduring sedans, this upcoming model will be a new mid-size sedan and will co-exist with the current Rapid.

Rumoured to be called the ‘Slavia’, the mid-size sedan will be based on the same localised MQB A0 platform. The sedan will be bigger in dimensions than the Rapid and will rival the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the Honda City. It was spotted recently doing test runs on public roads and you can know more about it here.

The sedan will be powered by two TSI petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI will be sourced from the Rapid that produces 109bhp and 175Nm torque. The second, 1.5-litre TSI motor will be derived from the Kushaq that is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. We expect it to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The Czech carmaker has organised a design contest inviting Indian designers to create a new camouflage design for the sedan. The design should be based on elements like functionality, durability, innovation, utility, and aesthetics. A total of five designs will be shortlisted and the chosen winner will get an opportunity to travel to Prague at the brand’s headquarters to meet Oliver Stefani, Head of Design, Skoda Auto. The entries to the contest will be open till 18 August, 2021.

Speaking about the contest, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “India has some great design talent. We are really excited about recognising that through this unique contest for our upcoming mid-size premium sedan. We look forward to engaging with passionate Indian minds and this is a great opportunity for imaginative expression. We have already launched the first mid-size SUV, ŠKODA KUSHAQ, which is a testament to our commitment to the Indian market. The camouflage contest is a great way to kick-off activities for the second global reveal planned by us this year.”