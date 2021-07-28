Skoda’s upcoming mid-size sedan spotted testing again; interior details leaked

- Likely to be a petrol-only sedan

- Expected to be launched by the end of 2021

With the Skoda Octavia and the Kushaq launched, Skoda Auto India is now shifting its focus to the upcoming mid-size sedan that is slated to be introduced in the country later this year. Spotted yet again during testing are the new spy pictures revealing the dashboard layout of the new sedan (codenamed ANB) which will co-exist with the current-generation Rapid.

Apart from the visible large dimensions, the exterior remains largely coated with the camouflaged sheets disclosing limited details like the butterfly-shaped grille, five-spoke alloy wheels, and an electric sunroof. The sedan will be based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that also underpins its SUV sibling, the Kushaq. This also means that the upcoming sedan will boast of a long wheelbase giving more legroom for the rear passengers.

However, a peek into the cabin reveals more significant specifics. The lower portion of the dashboard is finished in beige with lower-placed centre aircon vents. Above the aircon vents is a large touchscreen infotainment system that could be a 10-inch unit sourced from the recently launched Kushaq. It also gets the new two-spoke steering wheel with scroller-type buttons. Also mounted on the A-pillar are tweeters for the stereo system.

The Honda City rival will be a petrol-only model and will be offered with two turbo-petrol engines. The familiar 1.0-litre TSI is expected to be carried forward from the Rapid while the 1.5-litre TSI from the Kushaq is also likely to make its way under the bonnet. Both the engine could be paired with a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox.

The ANB will be a step-up from the Rapid. It will be bigger, spacious, feature-rich, premium, and will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, and the Volkswagen Vento.

