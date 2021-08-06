Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV garners over 5,500 bookings

- Gathers more than 30,000 enquiries

- Bolero Neo is powered by 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine

Mahindra launched the new Bolero Neo in India last month. Just three weeks after its launch, the rugged yet sophisticated looking SUV has managed to gather over 5,500 bookings. The Neo has also amassed over 30,000 enquires. Based on the numbers, it appears that Mahindra’s unorthodox take on the compact SUV segment with a body-on-frame and rear-wheel-drive SUV has worked.

While the Bolero Neo utilises a prestigious name, it also offers its buyers a new 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, a refreshed exterior, a spacious cabin, and a decent equipment list. The square headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, black cladding on the side body, and the tailgate-mounted spare wheel with X-shaped body-coloured cover give the Neo its signature look. We have driven the Mahindra Bolero Neo and you can read our first-drive review here or watch our video below.

The cabin of the Bolero Neo has a 5+2 seating layout, black and beige theme, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child anchorages, and Blue Sense connected car tech.

Presently, there are three trims to choose from – N4, N8, and N10. A fourth N10 (O) trim is likely to be introduced in the coming months. To know the variant-wise features of the Mahindra Bolero Neo, click here.

Under the raised bonnet, the Neo is powered by the BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine. The oil burner generates 100bhp and 260Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. Having said that, is the Bolero Neo the SUV to buy over its monocoque counterparts? We answer this intriguing question here.