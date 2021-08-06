Nissan India announces monsoon check-up camp; to be held up to 31 August, 2021

- Nissan India has recently added 18 new workshops in 18 new cities

- The company has also tied up with myTVS up for digitally enhanced services for RSA with the NissanConnect app

Nissan India has announced a free monsoon check-up camp for its customers across Nissan and Datsun authorized dealerships in India up to 31 August, 2021. The camp offers a 30-point check-up which includes exterior, interior, underbody, road-test, and free top wash for the vehicles. Customers can also avail up to 20 per cent discount on labour.

In the recent past, Nissan has added 18 new service workshops in 18 new locations all across the country. The company has also tied up with myTVS to improve Nissan India’s end-to-end Road-side Assistance (RSA) services on the NissanConnect app. With the integration of myTVS HIVE and Nissan Connect, customers can experience a fully digital RSA support with real-time updates on the assistance status and tow truck location. Additionally, the RSA services can now be availed of by paying through the digital payment portal.

In case of any vehicle breakdown situation, the customer has to click on RSA tab in the NissanConnect app which shall create a ticket in the myTVS system. The system shall then automatically pass on this case to myTVS’s nearest technician or tow truck digitally. The customer would be able to track the technician/tow truck on the app till the time they reach the customer in need.

Nissan has introduced the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up and Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigate the risk of infection and are aimed at minimising disruptions in the schedule of customers. The carmaker also offers the ‘Nissan Express Service’ that is claimed to deliver a comprehensive service experience in 90 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan on the core of customer-centricity has increased the service network reach by adding new workshops in 18 new cities this year and going forward will add more locations towards the service requirements of our customers. To further enhance customers’ ownership experience, we are happy to partner with myTVS to offer road side assistance completely on a digital platform and have also introduced a free monsoon check-up camp towards customer assurance.”