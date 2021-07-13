CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variants explained

    Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is essentially the spiritual successor to the TUV300, rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and even its own sibling, the Mahindra XUV300.

    Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, mHawk diesel engine that is capable of producing 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. This motor is offered exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission.

    The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in six colours including Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. The model is offered in three variants such as N4, N8, and N10. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo.

    Bolero Neo N4

    Body coloured bumpers and spare wheel cover

    Side cladding

    Twin-pod instrument cluster with 3.5-inch MID

    Vinyl seat upholstery

    Foldable third row seats

    Eco mode

    Power steering

    Tilt adjustable steering

    Front and rear power windows

    Central locking

    Engine start-stop (micro-hybrid)

    12V charging point

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Dual front airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Cornering brake control

    Reverse parking assist

    Bolero Neo N8

    Wheel arch cladding

    Dual-tone ORVMs

    Wheel caps

    Spoiler

    Side footsteps

    Piano black centre console

    Coloured accent on AC vents

    Anti-glare IRVM

    Steering wheel garnish

    Foldable second row seats

    2-DIN music system with Bluetooth, USB, and Aux-IN

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    BlueSense app

    Voice messaging system

    Steering-mounted controls

    Remote key entry

    Rear windshield wiper and defogger

    Driver information system

    Fabric seat upholstery

    Bolero Neo N10

    Chrome inserts for the grille

    Static bending headlamps

    LED DRLs

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Front and rear arm-rests

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Cruise control

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Isofix child seat anchorage points

