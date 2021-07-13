Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variants explained

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is essentially the spiritual successor to the TUV300, rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and even its own sibling, the Mahindra XUV300.
Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, mHawk diesel engine that is capable of producing 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. This motor is offered exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission.
The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in six colours including Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. The model is offered in three variants such as N4, N8, and N10. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo.
Bolero Neo N4
Body coloured bumpers and spare wheel cover
Side cladding
Twin-pod instrument cluster with 3.5-inch MID
Vinyl seat upholstery
Foldable third row seats
Eco mode
Power steering
Tilt adjustable steering
Front and rear power windows
Central locking
Engine start-stop (micro-hybrid)
12V charging point
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Dual front airbags
ABS with EBD
Cornering brake control
Reverse parking assist
Bolero Neo N8
Wheel arch cladding
Dual-tone ORVMs
Wheel caps
Spoiler
Side footsteps
Piano black centre console
Coloured accent on AC vents
Anti-glare IRVM
Steering wheel garnish
Foldable second row seats
2-DIN music system with Bluetooth, USB, and Aux-IN
Four speakers and two tweeters
BlueSense app
Voice messaging system
Steering-mounted controls
Remote key entry
Rear windshield wiper and defogger
Driver information system
Fabric seat upholstery
Bolero Neo N10
Chrome inserts for the grille
Static bending headlamps
LED DRLs
15-inch alloy wheels
Follow-me-home headlamps
Height-adjustable driver seat
Front and rear arm-rests
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Cruise control
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Isofix child seat anchorage points