Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variants explained

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is essentially the spiritual successor to the TUV300, rivals the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and even its own sibling, the Mahindra XUV300.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, mHawk diesel engine that is capable of producing 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. This motor is offered exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in six colours including Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. The model is offered in three variants such as N4, N8, and N10. The following are the variant-wise features of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo.

Bolero Neo N4

Body coloured bumpers and spare wheel cover

Side cladding

Twin-pod instrument cluster with 3.5-inch MID

Vinyl seat upholstery

Foldable third row seats

Eco mode

Power steering

Tilt adjustable steering

Front and rear power windows

Central locking

Engine start-stop (micro-hybrid)

12V charging point

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Cornering brake control

Reverse parking assist

Bolero Neo N8

Wheel arch cladding

Dual-tone ORVMs

Wheel caps

Spoiler

Side footsteps

Piano black centre console

Coloured accent on AC vents

Anti-glare IRVM

Steering wheel garnish

Foldable second row seats

2-DIN music system with Bluetooth, USB, and Aux-IN

Four speakers and two tweeters

BlueSense app

Voice messaging system

Steering-mounted controls

Remote key entry

Rear windshield wiper and defogger

Driver information system

Fabric seat upholstery

Bolero Neo N10

Chrome inserts for the grille

Static bending headlamps

LED DRLs

15-inch alloy wheels

Follow-me-home headlamps

Height-adjustable driver seat

Front and rear arm-rests

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Isofix child seat anchorage points