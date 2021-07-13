New Mahindra Bolero Neo launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.48 lakh

- The 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in six colours across three variants

- The model is powered by a BS6 compliant 100bhp 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHawk diesel engine

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo in the country, with prices starting at Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The spiritual successor to the TUV300 is offered in six colours across three variants.

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo gets a revised exterior design with changes including a new six-slat chrome grille, a redesigned front bumper, reworked headlamps, larger air dam, fog lights, new silver alloy wheels, a new spoiler, black tail-gate handle, and new Bolero Neo and N10 variant badges.

Inside, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero comes equipped with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, front arm-rest, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steering-mounted controls, BlueSense app, Eco mode, and dual-tone upholstery. Safety features on the model include ABS with EBD, dual airbags, cornering brake control, and rear parking assist. Mahindra will also introduce an additional N10 (O) variant in the line-up, and it will feature the brand’s Multi terrain technology (manual lock differential).

Powering the new Mahindra Bolero Neo will be a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHawk diesel engine that produces 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The model is available in six colours that include Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. Rivals to the Bolero Neo include the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford EcoSport.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer’s affinity towards a tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV. The design, performance, and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo make it a modern, unmissable and authentic SUV for the bold and fearless young India. The addition of Bolero Neo to our brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUV’s in the country.”

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Mahindra Bolero Neo (ex-showroom, pan India).

Bolero Neo N4: Rs 8.48 lakh

Bolero Neo N8: Rs 9.48 lakh

Bolero Neo N10: Rs 9.99 lakh