MoRTH introduces vehicle recall portal on Parivahan website

- Vehicle users can now report defects at vehicle recall portal on the Parivahan website

- Nature of thecomplaint can vary from a faulty component or a software issue

In an effort to help vehicle owners to register complaints about the defects, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched the vehicle recall portal on the Parivahan website. Post registration, users can register a complaint about manufacturing defects in their vehicle. The issues can vary from a faulty component or a software issue that may pose risk to road safety. It is worth noting that - a complaint can be registered only if the vehicle is less than seven years old.

Once the complaint is registered, MoRTH will conduct an investigation into the matter and might announce a recall depending on the nature of the defect. The latest development is a welcome move considering that a centralised agency like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will investigate, monitor, and rectify defects as deemed necessary.