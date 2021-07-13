CarWale
    Tata Motors announces discounts up to Rs 65,000 on the Harrier, Nexon, and Tiago in July 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Harrier Dark and Camo editions get benefits up to Rs 40,000

    - No offers on the recently launched Tata Safari

    Tata Motors has announced discount offers for the Taigo, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier in July 2021. These benefits can be availed by the potential buyers in the form of cash discount and exchange bonus. Let us have a look at model-wise offers.

    The Tiago hatchback is being offered this month with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Last month, the carmaker introduced a new XT(O) variant for the Tiago with a price tag of Rs 5.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the XE and XT trims, the new XT(O) variant is available solely with a five-speed manual gearbox. To know more about it, click here. Meanwhile, the Tigor compact sedan can be had with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, each. 

    The Harrier gets the highest discount this month. The Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+, and XZA+ variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 whereas all the other trims get an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000. Earlier this month, Tata Motors updated the Dark Edition of the Harrier with a new Oberon Black exterior paint and a handful of cosmetic changes inside out. The prices for the Dark Edition now start at Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know more about it here.

    The discount on the Nexon SUV is limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, only for the diesel versions. The Dark Edition treatment was extended to the Nexon SUV as well and is available on the XZ+, XZ+(O), XZA+, and XZA+(O) variants on both petrol and diesel guises. The Nexon Dark is priced Rs 44,000 to Rs 45,000 more than the standard variants and to know more about it, click here.

