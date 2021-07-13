CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant coming soon; new Royal Gold colour to be introduced

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,243 Views
    Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant coming soon; new Royal Gold colour to be introduced

    - New Royal Gold colour to be available across all variants

    - Upcoming N10 (O) variant to feature multi terrain technology (manual locking differential)

    Post much wait, Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo in India at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The newly launched sub-four metre, seven-seat SUV is currently available in three variant options – the N4, N8, and the N10. The company will soon expand the variant line-up with the debut of the optional N10 (O) variant which will be offered with a multi terrain technology (manual locking differential), exuberating its off-road prowess. 

    At the time of launch, the Bolero Neo is available in six colour options – Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. The company will soon introduce a seventh colour option, namely Royal Gold to the list. The new colour option is expected to be offered across all variants. 

    Mechanically, the newly launched Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine that powers the rear wheels to generate 100bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The company claims that the new Bolero Neo is built on third-generation chassis which is also shared with the Scorpio and the Thar.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 8.48 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz India posts 65 per cent growth in sales in H1 of CY2021
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo: Variants explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    546399 Views
    5355 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.34 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    546399 Views
    5355 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant coming soon; new Royal Gold colour to be introduced