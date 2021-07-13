Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant coming soon; new Royal Gold colour to be introduced

- New Royal Gold colour to be available across all variants

- Upcoming N10 (O) variant to feature multi terrain technology (manual locking differential)

Post much wait, Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo in India at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The newly launched sub-four metre, seven-seat SUV is currently available in three variant options – the N4, N8, and the N10. The company will soon expand the variant line-up with the debut of the optional N10 (O) variant which will be offered with a multi terrain technology (manual locking differential), exuberating its off-road prowess.

At the time of launch, the Bolero Neo is available in six colour options – Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. The company will soon introduce a seventh colour option, namely Royal Gold to the list. The new colour option is expected to be offered across all variants.

Mechanically, the newly launched Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine that powers the rear wheels to generate 100bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The company claims that the new Bolero Neo is built on third-generation chassis which is also shared with the Scorpio and the Thar.