    Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: why should you buy?

    Over the years, the Bolero has been a key contributor to Mahindra’s sales in India. This time around, the Indian utility vehicle manufacturer has leveraged the popular nomenclature for its latest compact SUV, the Bolero Neo. The newly launched sub-four metre SUV is based on the third generation chassis that is also shared with the Thar and the Scorpio. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo.

    What’s good about it?

    The new compact SUV features the classic Bolero silhouette and premium Italian interior designed by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina. The vehicle gets the latest seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, driver information system, and hi-tech voice messaging system. As for convenience, the newly launched Bolero Neo gets a height-adjustable driver seat, power windows in all four windows, rear wash and wiper with defogger, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and more. In terms of safety, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, automatic door locks, cornering brake control, static bending headlamps, and follow me headlamps. 

    What’s not so good?

    The Bolero Neo does not get an automatic option and is limited to a five-speed manual transmission. The jump seats in the third row will impact its safety rating. All the latest equipment is limited to the top-spec N10 variant. The lower variants are limited to bare essentials and a better feature list would have strengthened its competition.  

    Best variant to buy?

    The current top-spec N10 variant is a good option. As compared to the regular variant, the top-spec variant additionally offers static bending headlamps with DRLs, front fog lamps, sporty alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, front and rear armrests, middle row roof lamps, touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, electric ORVMs, follow me headlamps, and more.      

    Specification

    Diesel 

    1.5-litre mHAWK100 - 100bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,750rpm

    Five-speed manual transmission 

    Did you know?

    Mahindra will soon launch the optional N10 (O) with multi terrain technology (manual lock differential). Moreover, the company will soon introduce the Royal Gold colour option for the Bolero Neo.

