Kia India crosses three lakh sales milestone; Seltos becomes the 3,00,000th car

- Kia Seltos accounts for 66 per cent of total sales in three years

- Milestone achieved in two years

Kia India has achieved yet another milestone in its India operations. Adding one more feather to the cap, the carmaker surpassed the three lakh sales milestone in the country. While the first one lakh sales were attained in a period of one year in July 2020, the next two lakh were registered in the same amount of time.

Kia made its debut in the country with the Seltos SUV. Notably, it is the 3,0,000th car and also remains the highest contributor in sales for the brand accounting for a significant 66 per cent. Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet compact SUV added 32 per cent to the sales whereas 7,310 units of the Carnival have been retailed.

Further, Kia India aims to expand its footprint from the current 300 to 360 touchpoints in the country. This will cover 90 per cent of the Indian market, including Tier-three and Tier-four regions. The carmaker has its manufacturing base at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh that is equipped with over 450 robots and more than 13,000 employees.

Commenting on the achievement, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, said, “3,00,000 sales for Kia India is a strong affirmation of customer acceptance and their confidence in the brand and its offerings. Despite testing times, the Indian market has shown a strong rebound in demand. Our extensive sales, after-sales service network, and pre-emptive measures like an end-to-end digitised sales process helped us minimise business risks and perform against all odds. Over the last years, we have carefully identified the unmet needs of Indian customers and catered to them with premium, well-designed products equipped with segment-first features. We are confident that our best in class products and ownership experience will continue to exhilarate our customers. The trust and love of our customers keeps the entire Kia India team motivated and I am sure that the next one lakh milestone will be achieved much faster.”