Mean Metal Motors to introduce Azani high performance electric supercar in the country

Mean Metal Motors Private Limited (MMM) is planning to introduce its halo product, the Azani electric supercar in the country. With this, MMM plans to reduce the technological gap between EV development in India and the west EV eco-system. The first engineered prototype is expected to be unveiled in the second half of 2022. The Indian start-up claims to be the first in the country to introduce the concept of micro-facilities to manufacture its product at less than one-fifth of the cost of conventional automobile manufacturing.

Mean Metal Motors began operations with a team of four 19-year-old's in India and now has reportedly grown to a strong 22-member team. It is believed that the company is working on various aspects such as research and development, design, aerodynamics and engineering alongside technical partners from the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States of America.

MMM was founded in 2012 by Sarthak Paul and the company was incorporated in 2014. In an effort to strengthen its position in the Indian as well as global market, the company is gearing up to be represented on Fundable – equity crowdfunding digital platform. MMM Azani will be powered by a 986bhp electric motor that enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in about 2.0 seconds. The vehicle will have a top speed of 350kmph and is expected to offer a driving range of 550 to 700km on a single charge.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarthak Paul, CEO, Mean Metal Motors, said, “Since the auto industry is being given a big EV push, it is time that Mean Metal Motors shows its prowess. The current backdrop of switching over to electric vehicles in the country seems far away given the lack of infrastructure, though from a company perspective we feel that full electrification is just a couple of years away. Our sole purpose is just not to develop an electric supercar but to create an eco-system that helps increase electrification at a faster rate. India is way far behind in its production methods when compared to the west and we are here to change that”.