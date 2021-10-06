Maruti Suzuki domestic sales drop by 57 per cent to 63,111 units in September 2021

- Export of vehicles stood at 17,565 units

- Production adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has posted a total sales figure of 86,380 units in September 2021. Observing a downward trend in sales, the carmaker dispatched 66,415 units in the domestic market. A total of 17,565 units were exported to the global markets whereas sales to other OEMs stood at 2,400 units. Overall, the total sales declined by 46 per cent as compared to the business done in the same period last year.

In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment that comprises the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, and Ignis recorded 35,827-unit sales. The sales for the Ciaz mid-size sedan slumped from 2,146 units in August 2021 to mere 981 units in the previous month. Talking about the utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Eeco), the sales stood at 26,303 units, which is almost 24 per cent less than the numbers in the same period last year. The total passenger sales by the company in India were 63,111 units.

Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 3,304 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle. The sales to OEMs also observed a drop from 4,305 units in August to 2,400 units in September 2021.

Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki hiked prices of select models in September 2021 by 1.9 per cent and you can read more about it here. The Indo-Japanese carmaker is gearing to launch the new-gen Celerio in India on 10 November, 2021. To know more about the upcoming model, click here.