Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of select models by 1.9 per cent

- Increase to vary depending upon the model

- Model-wise new prices to be disclosed soon

Maruti Suzuki India Limited in a regulatory filing has announced that the carmaker will hike prices of select models by 1.9 per cent. The price revision is effective from 6 September, 2021 and will be levied on the ex-showroom price of the models. The model-wise new prices will be disclosed by the company soon.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki reported that it would raise the prices of its models owing to an increase in input and manufacturing cost of vehicles. This is the third time the car manufacturer has hiked the costs of vehicles in 2021; the most recent one being in the month of April 2021, details of which can be read here. In July 2021, only the ex-showroom prices of the Swift hatchback and CNG models rose by up to Rs 15,000 and you can know more about it here.

Last week, the carmaker voluntarily recalled over 1.81 lakh units of select petrol models of the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, and the Vitara Brezza manufactured from 4 May, 2018 to 27 October, 2020. To know more about it, click here.

Maruti Suzuki also reported an 8.7 per cent drop in sales last month with 1,03,187 passenger vehicles retailed in the domestic market. On the flip side, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza emerged as the top-selling compact SUV in August with 12,906 units sold in the previous month.