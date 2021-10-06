Hyundai cars attract benefits of up to Rs 50,000 in October 2021

- Announces discount offers on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and i20

- Offers applicable till 31 October, until stocks last

In an effort to boost Hyundai car sales in the festive season in October, the company has announced benefits of up to Rs 50,000. The benefits will vary for every model and variant option. Customers can reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. The benefits are applicable till 31 October and until stocks last.

The petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Aura attract benefits of up to Rs 50,000. The compact sedan is available in 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines are available in five-speed manual and AMT options. Moreover, the vehicle is also available with a CNG option. Back in September, the company removed the rear spoiler from selective variants. To learn more about it, click here.

Like the Aura, the petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios attract benefits of up to Rs 50,000 in October. The vehicle is available in petrol, CNG, and diesel options. Both the petrol and diesel engine options are powered by a 1.2-litre engine and can be had in either a five-speed manual or AMT option.

Hyundai’s entry-level model, the Santro attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000 this month. The hatchback is powered by a 1.1-litre Epsilon MPI petrol engine in both five-speed manual and AMT options. Additionally, customers can also opt for a CNG option.

Hyundai’s sporty premium hatchback, the i20 offers benefits of up to Rs 40,000 in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine options include 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbo, while the diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine. Depending on the variant and variant options, the vehicle can be had in manual, IVT, and 7DCT options.