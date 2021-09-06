2021 Hyundai Aura gets a feature update

- Changes made to S, SX, SX+, and SX (O) trims

- Continues to be offered in three powertrains

Hyundai India has silently revised the feature list of the Aura compact sedan in India. The brochure of the model has been updated on the website that reveals the new changes. The carmaker has deleted the rear wing spoiler that was offered on the S, SX, SX+, and SX (O) variants. Besides this change, the features remain unchanged.

A few months back, the carmaker had introduced a rear wing spoiler for the mentioned trims of the compact sedan. Apart from this, the feature highlights of the Aura include a wireless charger, automatic climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cooled glovebox, projector headlamps, keyless entry, and height adjustable driver seat. To know more about the Hyundai Aura, click here.

Mechanically, the Aura continues to be offered with three powertrain options. The 1.2-litre petrol produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque while the potent 1.0-litre turbo petrol pushes out 99bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre diesel mill has an output of 74bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. While a five-speed manual gearbox is common, the AMT unit is offered only for the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel derivatives.

The Hyundai Aura faces competition from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor.