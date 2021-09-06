CarWale
    New BS6 Force Gurkha teased again; launch likely soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    462 Views
    - The second-gen Force Gurkha was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

    - The model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine

    Force Motors has released yet another teaser of the new-gen Gurkha ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The model was showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the teaser image, the new Force Gurkha will get an orange paintjob, fender-mounted turn indicators, a snorkel, a roof rack, flared wheel arches, and black ORVMs. Previous spy shots have revealed that the upcoming model will also get circular headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, black bumper with fog lights, alloy wheels, a tow hook, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Inside, the BS6 Force Gurkha is expected to come equipped with a dual-tone interior theme, an all-black dashboard, A-pillar mounted grab rails, a touchscreen infotainment system, a three-spoke steering wheel, circular AC vents, and power windows.

    Dashboard

    Under the hood, the 2021 Force Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant 89hbp 2.6-litre diesel engine. This motor could be paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer will be a 4WD system. The company is also working on a five-door variant of the new Gurkha, details of which are available here.

    Force Motors Gurkha BS6 Image
    Force Motors Gurkha BS6
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
