2021 Audi RS5 Sportback - Virtual Cockpit Plus and MMI described

In 2013, the German carmaker introduced the first-ever Virtual Cockpit with the Audi TT while back in the day, the flagship A8 was the first car to feature the MMI infotainment display in 2002. Since their launch, both pieces of equipment have gradually evolved into a space-age computer that does not only play stream music or show maps but controls everything from display brightness to highly complex tasks such as altering the quattro sport differential system. Audi’s latest-generation infotainment system has been outfitted in most models and the new RS5 Sportback is one of them. So, let us check out more about this avant-garde digital cockpit and infotainment.

The new RS5 Sportback is the top-of-the-range four-door performance saloon in the A5 line-up. Apart from its powerful V6 mill, the RS5 comes with an array of features that can be accessed via the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and the MMI infotainment. Inside, there is a 12.3-inch high-definition colour TFT display next to a 10.1-inch HD infotainment touchscreen.

The most significant upgrade over the previous version is its new Linux-based operating system which makes the infotainment more intuitive and feature-rich. In addition, Audi has also equipped the MMI with WiFi 802.11ac that supports 2.4 and 5 GHz bands that allow it to connect eight devices at a time, LTE advanced Pro modem with up to one Gbps download speed and high-definition voice communication which can recognise the natural language easily.

In some international markets, Audi customers can opt for subscription-based packages via Audi Connect that enables a host of features including unlimited WiFi access with downloading and WiFi hotspot. For instance, the carmaker has partnered up with Verizon in the United States to provide wireless in-car services.

Now, let us dive deeper into the layout and features of these displays. The home screen shows three main apps as the primary quick access menu that has a vertical tile setup. When you swipe right, more apps appear such as radio, media, telephone, navigation, car, favourites, settings, help, users and lastly messages.

A few of these apps lead you to a more descriptive sub-menu that includes RS monitor and RS mode configurator. Besides that, Audi’s in-built navigation previews the maps in 3D as well as 2D modes. Interestingly, while not using satellite orientation for maps, the default theme for maps is reminiscent of some Assassin’s Creed and GTA 5 maps.

Moving on to the bigger display, the digital instrument cluster in the RS5 gets a couple of special RS-specific features such as the default RS Sport display which shows two conventional analogue dials for the tachometer and speedometer. On the other hand, there is also a unique RS Performance setup that displays a boomerang-shaped rev counter and digital speedometer as well as power and torque output figures.

Apart from that, the classy virtual cockpit shows data regarding functions such as telephone, Bluetooth, fuel level and consumption, driver assist and maps. Meanwhile, the navigation feature in this system can project a full-screen map for the driver. In the lower section of the instrument cluster, it always displays the RS5’s current location in the form of a street name.

In conclusion, the infotainment screen has a plain user interface that is easy to use even while driving and it is a little tilted towards the driver. Moreover, it also uses a sufficiently big and clearly legible font for the folder/app names along with sharp app icons. Being a high-definition screen, the instrument cluster display also uses a readable font and an intuitive layout.

Most Audi vehicles come with the famous virtual cockpit and MMI (Multimedia Interface) infotainment system. Audi utilises Modular Infotainment Toolkit (MIB) hardware that runs the operating system, apps and other functions. In May 2020, the brand released third-generation infotainment technology called the MIB 3 which is claimed to be ten times faster than its predecessor MIB 2 and it also brings plenty of new features to the infotainment system.

Picture credits - Kapil Angane