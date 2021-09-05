CarWale
    Tata Motors opens 70 new sales outlets in a single day

    Jay Shah

    - Showrooms opened in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Pondicherry 

    - Reaches to a total of 272 dealerships in southern India 

    Tata Motors has expanded its footprint in southern India with the inauguration of 70 new sales outlets in a single day. These dealerships have opened across 53 cities and will retail the passenger vehicle range of the carmaker including the electric vehicle lineup. 

    Front View

    With the addition of these new showrooms in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Pondicherry, Tata Motors now has a sales network of 272 showrooms in southern India. Besides this, Tata Motors has recently launched its second electric vehicle in the country in the form of the Tigor EV at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and you can know more about it here. The Indian carmaker is also gearing up to introduce its new offering Tata Punch in the coming festive season. To know more about the Punch, click here

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Inaugurating the new dealerships, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, stated, “The Southern India contributes to 28 per cent of the total industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1 per cent market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible. The trailblazing launch of these 70 new sales outlets marks an important milestone in our aggressive retail expansion plans in India.”

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    ₹ 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz Gallery

