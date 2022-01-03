Audi India sells 3,293 cars in 2021

German car manufacturer Audi has registered 101 per cent year on year growth and has also delivered 3,293 units of its cars. Interestingly, it is the highest-ever growth rate since 2008. Audi launched nine new models in the country last year including a few all-electric ones in the e-tron family.

The A4 saloon and Q5 SUV have been the best-selling models for Audi India. The new Q5 was launched here on 23 November and was already sold out for 2021. In fact, the carmaker had received 100 reservations for the new Q5. Apart from the A4 and Q5, there was a high demand for the flagship A8L, A6, Q8, RS Q8, RS 7, RS5 Sportback, and S5 Sportback.

Not to forget, the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT and e-tron GT RS were also significant contributors to the growth. Besides this, Audi also expanded its business with new dealerships and workshops. It is also important to note that the manufacturer opened seven new pre-owned car dealerships across India under the Audi Approved Plus program.

Commenting on this skyrocketed demand, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issue like semi-conductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges, etc. At over 101%, our sales has more than doubled compared to the last year.”

He also added, “2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches. We are currently the only brand to have five electric cars on offer. Products like the Audi Q8, Audi A4, Audi A6 and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a good order bank already for start of 2022.”