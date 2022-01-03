CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Audi India sells 3,293 cars in 2021

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    694 Views
    Audi India sells 3,293 cars in 2021

    German car manufacturer Audi has registered 101 per cent year on year growth and has also delivered 3,293 units of its cars. Interestingly, it is the highest-ever growth rate since 2008. Audi launched nine new models in the country last year including a few all-electric ones in the e-tron family.

    The A4 saloon and Q5 SUV have been the best-selling models for Audi India. The new Q5 was launched here on 23 November and was already sold out for 2021. In fact, the carmaker had received 100 reservations for the new Q5. Apart from the A4 and Q5, there was a high demand for the flagship A8L, A6, Q8, RS Q8, RS 7, RS5 Sportback, and S5 Sportback.

    Not to forget, the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT and e-tron GT RS were also significant contributors to the growth. Besides this, Audi also expanded its business with new dealerships and workshops. It is also important to note that the manufacturer opened seven new pre-owned car dealerships across India under the Audi Approved Plus program.

    Commenting on this skyrocketed demand, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issue like semi-conductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges, etc. At over 101%, our sales has more than doubled compared to the last year.”

    He also added, “2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches. We are currently the only brand to have five electric cars on offer. Products like the Audi Q8, Audi A4, Audi A6 and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a good order bank  already for start of 2022.”

    Audi e-tron GT Image
    Audi e-tron GT
    ₹ 1.80 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda cars attract discount of up to Rs 35,596 in January 2022
     Next 
    Hyundai India domestic sales slump by over 31 per cent; exports grow by 32 per cent

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Audi e-tron GT Right Front Three Quarter
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2892 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi e-tron GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.89 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.89 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.88 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.89 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.99 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.99 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.89 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.89 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.02 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2892 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi India sells 3,293 cars in 2021