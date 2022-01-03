Hyundai India domestic sales slump by over 31 per cent; exports grow by 32 per cent

- Exports grew by 31.8 per cent in CY2021

- Over 5.05 lakh vehicles sold in the domestic market

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the sales figures for December 2021. The carmaker logged total cumulative sales of 48,933 units in the previous month. Out of the total sales, the carmaker sold 32,312 vehicles in the domestic market while 16,621 units were exported to the international markets. While the numbers are positive when compared to the business done in November 2021, on a yearly scale, the domestic sales slumped by over 31 per cent.

The exports witnessed a significant rise from 9,909 units in November 2021 to 16,621 units in the last month. In the calendar year 2021, Hyundai India exported a total of 1,30,380 vehicles while over 5.05 lakh units were sold in the domestic market.

The carmaker has also hiked the prices of select models in 2021. In the previous month, Tata Motors outpaced Hyundai India to become the second highest-selling carmaker in the country. The Indian carmaker retailed 35,299 passenger vehicles and to read the detailed report, click here.

Commenting on CY 2021 performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has made efforts in 2021 to take customer experiences beyond mobility. The Indian market has been evolving rapidly, with discerning new-age customers making smart mobility choices that resonate with HMI’s sales growth year on year. Despite key component supply constraints, HMI has managed challenges to ensure smooth deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars to our beloved customers. With strong brands such as Creta, Nios, Venue, Aura, Alcazar, Verna, i20, and Tucson, Hyundai Motor India continues to offer benchmark products in each segment. Our export sales numbers of 1,30,380 units are a testimony of our continuous commitment to the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative by the Government.”