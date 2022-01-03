CarWale
    Honda cars attract discount of up to Rs 35,596 in January 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    16,103 Views
    Honda cars attract discount of up to Rs 35,596 in January 2022

    New car buyers have more reasons to cheer as Honda ushers in the New Year by announcing a wide range of discounts across the product lineup. It is worth noting that the offers are variant, grade, and location-specific. Therefore, interested buyers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The benefits and discounts are valid till 31 January, 2022. Read below to learn more about the car models which attract heavy discounts this month.

    Honda City (Fifth-generation)

    Honda Left Front Three Quarter

    All variants of the new-generation Honda City attract benefits of up to Rs 35,596. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 10,596. Customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange. Additionally, Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. The company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

    Honda Jazz

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda Jazz petrol variants attract benefits of up to Rs 33,147 in January 2022. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,147. Buyers can also avail of an additional discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange, while the existing Honda customers can avail Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the company also offers a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

    Honda WR-V

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    All the petrol variants of the WR-V variants attract benefits of up to Rs 26,000. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Existing Honda customers can additionally avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. 

    Honda City (Fourth generation)

    Honda Left Front Three Quarter

    The fourth-generation Honda City attracts benefits of up to Rs 20,000. Apart from a corporate discount of Rs 8,000, the existing Honda customers can avail loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. 

    Honda Amaze

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    All variants of the new Honda Amaze attract benefits of Rs 15,000. The vehicle attracts a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Additionally, existing Honda customers can avail loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000. 

    Gallery

