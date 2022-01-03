CarWale
    Toyota India registers a Y-o-Y growth of 72 per cent in 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Toyota sold 1,30,768 units last year 

    - The company achieved a M-o-M growth of 45 per cent in December 2021 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that the company sold a total of 1,30,768 units from January to December in 2021 compared to 76,111 units last year, thereby registering a Y-o-Y growth of 72 per cent. 

    In December 2021, Toyota sold 10,832 units compared to 7,487 units during the same period last year, thus registering a M-o-M growth of 45 per cent. The company is likely to launch the Hilux pick-up in the country later this month. The model has already started arriving at local dealerships, details of which can be read here.

    Commenting on the sales performance, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We began the year with a fresh start and renewed hopes of recovery. However, the new fiscal brought in the devastating second wave, overcoming which, took great resilience of not only businesses but even the society at large. The latter half of the year saw demand picking up and the same can be attributed to factors aiding pent up demand initially, and further fueled by demand due to the festive season. Currently, the surge in demand though, is sustaining on its own.  Looking forward to 2022, our aim is to expand our footprints with a special focus on Tier-II and III markets. Growth for TKM is not just defined in terms of sales numbers but with an enhanced product portfolio, we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering mass happiness to all.”

