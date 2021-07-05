Force Gurkha five-door variant in the works

- Force Motors confirms five-door Gurkha; will arrive after the launch of the three-door version

- The new version will rival the five-door Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Force Motors is working on launching the new-gen Gurkha in India later this year. While we wait for this BS6-compliant model to arrive, the company has confirmed that it is working on a five-door variant of the SUV.

While details regarding the five-door variant of the Force Gurkha are yet to be revealed, the model will rival the likes of the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the five-door Mahindra Thar. The latter is confirmed to be in development and is scheduled to arrive in 2023, and you can read all about it here.

Under the hood, the five-door Force Gurkha is expected to be powered by the same BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine. A five-speed manual unit is likely to be available as the sole transmission option. The three-door, BS6-compliant, new-gen Force Gurkha will be launched in India later this year, details of which are available here.

*Image used for representation purpose