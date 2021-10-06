Honda Cars India registers a domestic sale of 6,765 units in September 2021

- HCIL exported a total of 2,964 units last month

- Supply constraints due to semi-conductor shortage have impacted production volume

Honda Cars India has registered a monthly domestic sale of 6,765 units in September 2021. Additionally, the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer also exported a total of 2,964 units last month. The carmaker revealed that it is facing supply constraints due to the current shortage of semi-conductors, which has thus impacted its production volume.

The company sold 10,199 units in the domestic market during the same period last year, while exports stood at 170 units in September 2020. In August 2021, the brand sold 11,177 units in the country and exported 2,262 units during the same period.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “On the demand side, there is good momentum in the market with improved buying sentiment. However, the supply chain hurdles including the widespread chip shortage has been a big challenge right now for the industry, which impacted our production volume and dispatches during last month. We will continue to align our production through our best efforts to tide over this shortage in the coming months.” “With the onset of auspicious Navratra period next week, the festive season will see further rise in demand for our refreshed line-up and we are positive that it will be fruitful for us.”