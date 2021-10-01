CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio to be launched in India on 10 November, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has already been spotted undisguised ahead of its launch

    - The model is likely to be powered by a 67bhp, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine

    The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been spotted testing on multiple occasions in the past, including once where two units of the model were caught during a TVC shoot, details of which are available here. Sources in the know have now confirmed to CarWale that the new-gen model will be launched in India on 10 November, 2021.

    Based on the spy shots in the past, we know that the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will get an all-new design, and will be underpinned by the company’s Heartect platform. In terms of exterior design, the model features a new black grille with a single chrome slat, new sweptback headlamps, black insert for the front bumper, fog lights, a conventional antenna, blacked-out B-pillars and alloy wheels, body-coloured ORVM’s and door handles, wraparound tail lights, rear wiper and washer, new rear bumper with a number plate recess and reflectors, an integrated spoiler, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, we expect the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Celerio to feature a heavily reworked centre console, the brand’s signature SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-function steering wheel, new upholstery, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a digital MID. In terms of safety features, ABS with EBD, dual airbags, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and seat-belt reminder will be standard.

    Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is likely to be powered by the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
