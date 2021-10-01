CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki to scale down production by 40 per cent in October 2021

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki to scale down production by 40 per cent in October 2021

    - To affect manufacturing operations in both the plants

    - Total vehicle production to be around 60 per cent

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in a recently filed regulatory filing, has stated that the carmaker will cut down its production operations at both Haryana and Gujarat plants by 40 per cent in October 2021. The Indo-Japanese carmaker attributes the decision to the supply constraint of electronic components due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. 

    This is the third time Maruti Suzuki has taken the arduous decision.  Initially, the company halted manufacturing activities for three days in August 2021 followed by the slimming down of production in September 2021. 

    Concurrently, the company also increased the prices of select models in the lineup by 1.9 per cent. The new prices are effective from 6 September, 2021 and you can know more about it here.

    Maruti Suzuki has also launched a free ‘S-Assist’ service for Nexa vehicle owners. The customers can now avail of services such as digital vehicle manual and DIY (Do-It-Yourself) guides through the Maruti Suzuki Rewards mobile app. To know more about it, click here

