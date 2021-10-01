CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 automatic variant available with an AWD option

    Nikhil Puthran

    11,084 Views
    - Powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine which generates 182bhp and 450Nm 

    - Attracts a premium of Rs 1.30 lakh over the AX7 automatic variant 

    Post much wait, Mahindra has finally launched the XUV700 in India in both MX Series and the AX Series at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (all-India, ex-showroom). The MX Series is limited to a five-seat configuration, while the AX Series offers seven-seat options in selective variants. Apart from several first-in-segment features, the XUV700 can also be had with an all-wheel-drive system in the top-spec AX7 variant with an automatic transmission. This variant is available at an additional cost of Rs 1.30 lakh at Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

    Bookings for the vehicle will commence on 7 October, while the delivery commencement date will be revealed on 10 October. It is worth noting that petrol variant deliveries will precede the diesel variants. Moreover, the launch prices are currently introductory and will be applicable on the first 25,000 bookings. 

    In terms of features, in addition to all the features from the AX5 variant, the AX7 variant additionally offers Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), driver drowsiness alert, smart clean zone, dual zone climate control, and six-way power seat with memory side airbags. Additionally, the top-spec version also offers R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels and a leatherette seat. 

    Mechanically, the XUV700 AX7 automatic variant is powered by a 2.2-litre Commonrail Turbo diesel mHawk engine which generates 182bhp at 3,500rpm and 450Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. To learn more about the entire price list and variant options, click here.

     Next 
    Production-ready Tata Punch to be revealed in India next week

