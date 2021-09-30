CarWale
    Production-ready Tata Punch to be revealed in India next week

    Nikhil Puthran

    Production-ready Tata Punch to be revealed in India next week

    - To be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine

    - AMT unit likely to get a ‘Traction Pro’ mode for easy driving in slush 

    Post much wait, Tata Motors will showcase the production-ready Tata Punch in India on 4 October, 2021. The upcoming Punch micro-SUV is built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) and is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. The vehicle will offer a ground clearance of 187mm and boot space of 366-litres. 

    Mechanically, the Punch will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that generates 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine will be available in both five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The recently leaked document further revealed that the AMT unit is likely to offer a ‘Traction Pro’ mode, which is believed to provide assistance when driving through slush. To learn more about the expected features, click here

    Visually, the Punch features eyebrow-styled LED DRLs on the top, while the large headlamps are positioned in the lower section of the bumper. The vehicle features black cladding all around the vehicle highlight its SUV character. To appeal to a wider set of customers, the vehicle will be offered in both monotone and dual-tone colour options. More details about the upcoming Tata Punch will be known post its official unveil in India next week. 

