New Tata Punch engine specs leaked; to get traction pro mode in AMT variants

- The 2021 Tata Punch is likely to be launched in India next month

- The model will be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Tiago

Tata Motors will officially unveil the new Punch micro-SUV in India next week. Ahead of this unveiling and launch, the specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT rival have been leaked on the web.

As per the leaked data, the 2021 Tata Punch will be powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine from its elder sibling, the Tiago. This motor produces 85bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The variant details and colour options of the model were recently leaked, details of which are available here.

The AMT variant of the new Tata Punch will get a ‘Traction Pro’ mode, which, according to the manufacturer, senses when the vehicle is stuck in slush and prompts the driver to activate this feature to guide the driver out of the situation. The model will have a ground clearance of 187mm and a boot space of 366 litres.

A few other notable features of the upcoming Tata Punch will include a split headlamps setup, where the upper unit will feature an LED DRL, while the lower unit will house the projector headlight. Also on offer will be 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, fog lights, contrast coloured ORVMs, 90-degree opening doors, tri-arrow LED tail lights, the signature iRA technology, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and rain-sensing wipers.

