Skoda Octavia and Superb to get feature updates; details leaked

- The MY22 Skoda Superb and Octavia are likely to be launched in India soon

- Both the models receive updated features

Skoda is all set to introduce the MY22 Octavia in the country soon. A set of images leaked on the web suggest that both the sedans will get minor feature revisions and revised colour schemes.

The new Skoda Octavia will now come equipped with an anti-theft alarm with interior monitoring as standard across the range, including the Style as well as L&K variants. Both the variants are available in three colours including Candy White, Magic Black, and Lava Blue while the L&K version is offered in two additional colours that include Brilliant Silver and Graphite Grey. The model features Suedia Beige leather as standard on both the variants.

Coming to the MY22 Skoda Superb, the sedan gets a driver seat with massage function. The model is offered in two variants including SportLine and L&K. The former is available in three colours that include Moon White, Race Blue, and Steel Grey, while the latter can be had in five colours including Moon White, Lava Blue, Magic Black, Graphite Grey, and Brilliant Silver, the last two of which are new colour options. The SportLine variant, as well as the L&K variant, get Black Alcantara and Stone Beige perforated leather as standard, respectively. The Moon White version is additionally available with a Cognac perforated leather interior in the L&K variant.

There are no changes to the specifications and hence both, the Skoda Octavia and the Superb continue to source power from a 2.0-litre, TSI, turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

